We are eagerly waiting the next generation of superstars, so is there anybody out there who could come and surprise us with this year's delayed Euro 2021. A lot of the 622 players that may compete at Euro 2020 are utter unknowns, but several unknown players will hope that this is their breakthrough event. In this article, I will go through which young players you need to look out for at this year's tournament that could win the European young player award.