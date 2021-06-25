EzyDog Adds New Corduroy Range

06/07/2021 - Brick walls are the symbol of a whole aesthetic concept, derived from the recovery of historic buildings in urban areas. This icon – reinterpreted today in porcelain stoneware– is a formidable resource for interior design, offering a versatile, creative element for indoor and outdoor walls. Composed of three different collections (Nuances, Muretto and Petra) in the 8.2x25 cm size, with a natural, lucida or satin surface, Brickworks by Casalgrande Padana is the new range of decorations in porcelain stoneware that’s perfect for teaming with any of Casalgrande Padana’s ceramic tiles with a concrete, marble, metal, wood or stone effect. This is a modern, versatile range dedicated to the charm of decoration, to bring a stylish, creative touch to walls and floors in a variety of applications.