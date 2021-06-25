Cancel
EzyDog Adds New Corduroy Range

By Pet Business Staff
petbusiness
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEzyDog added corduroy to The Friday Collective – an initiative by the company to combine fashionable appeal with proven functionality by sourcing designer materials and incorporating them into their most popular accessories. The new color way combines soft corduroy with leather and copper-colored accents. The products chosen to receive the...

www.petbusiness.com
