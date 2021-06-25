EzyDog Adds New Corduroy Range

Fix-It Sticks has just introduced their new Compact Pistol Kit for use with virtually any handgun and is the perfect size for throwing inside of a range bag or glove box in your car. The new kit contains everything you could possibly think to have for maintaining or modifying your pistol either at the range or at home. There is probably even some crossover between pistols and rifles so throwing one of these in your hunting backpack might not be a bad idea in case you have the need for any field-expedient fixes.