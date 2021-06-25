Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

June 25 Update: Backbone, Rafael, Rock Butte, and Snake Fires

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrigin/Location: Approximately 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry, Arizona. Light rain was received on the Backbone Fire today. The next few days will see a warming and drying pattern accompanied by increasing wind speeds. On the east side of the fire, crews began work on a direct fire line on Deadman Mesa and Hardscrabble Canyon to stop forward progression of the fire toward Strawberry and Pine. Crews worked on strengthening the community defenses by constructing fire lines and completing structural protection work around the town and residences. Residents of Camp Verde and nearby communities will continue to see the fire slowly move northwest towards their towns. Firefighters worked at strengthening control lines and assessing community defense needs around Beasley Flats and Verde Lakes. The fire continues to remain on the east side of the Verde River. Crews are working along State Route 260 to prepare for continued burn out operations to consume the excess fuels to prevent the fire from spreading.

www.signalsaz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butte Fire#Fire Retardant#Fire Protection#Forest Service#Public Land Closures#The National Forests#National Forest#State Route 87#Www Az511 Com#Aps#County Sheriff S Office
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
Related
Yavapai County, AZSignalsAZ

Tiger Fire Morning Update: July 10

COMMUNITY MEETING-Facebook Live with the IC and OPerations Sunday, July 11 at 8 pm. With the community of Crown King in a “Set” status, the town is now closed to the public. Only residents will be allowed in and out. Black Canyon City Evacuations Status Lifted. FIRE CLOSURES: The Yavapai...

Comments / 0

Community Policy