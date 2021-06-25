June 25 Update: Backbone, Rafael, Rock Butte, and Snake Fires

Origin/Location: Approximately 12 miles west of Pine and Strawberry, Arizona. Light rain was received on the Backbone Fire today. The next few days will see a warming and drying pattern accompanied by increasing wind speeds. On the east side of the fire, crews began work on a direct fire line on Deadman Mesa and Hardscrabble Canyon to stop forward progression of the fire toward Strawberry and Pine. Crews worked on strengthening the community defenses by constructing fire lines and completing structural protection work around the town and residences. Residents of Camp Verde and nearby communities will continue to see the fire slowly move northwest towards their towns. Firefighters worked at strengthening control lines and assessing community defense needs around Beasley Flats and Verde Lakes. The fire continues to remain on the east side of the Verde River. Crews are working along State Route 260 to prepare for continued burn out operations to consume the excess fuels to prevent the fire from spreading.