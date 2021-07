West Ham could be sending Felipe Anderson off before he even returns from his prior loan. If the rumor is correct, the Hammers are set to lose out on a lot. Sky in Italy reported on Sunday morning that former West Ham record transfer fee, Felipe Anderson, might be on his way back to Lazio. The hammers signed the Brazilian in 2018 for £34m, but after a few rough seasons, he may be on the way back for less than £9m.