Ciryl Gane has forced his way into the UFC heavyweight title discussion more quickly, and earlier in his career, than perhaps any fighter since Brock Lesnar. In the UFC Fight Night 190 headliner on Saturday at the Apex in Las Vegas, “Bon Gamin” froze Alexander Volkov in his tracks for at least four out of five rounds, frustrating the towering Russian on the feet in a way that nobody else in Volkov’s UFC run has been able to do. Gane is now a sterling 6-0 in the Octagon in just under two years since his debut — the last three coming against increasingly challenging Top 10 fighters. A good case can be made that the gifted Frenchman has already done enough to fight for the belt, but considering the nebulous state of the title picture at the moment, it’s possible he will end up fighting at least one more contenders’ fight while things shake out.