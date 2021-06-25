Blue Jackets Name Pascal Vincent Associate Coach
The pieces of the puzzle are starting to come together. Pascal Vincent has agreed to join the Blue Jackets as an associate coach on a three-year contract through the 2023-24 NHL season, departing the Winnipeg Jets organization after ten years. He spent his first five years in Winnipeg as an assistant coach with the Jets, and he was then named head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. Vincent's teams went 155-139-31 in five years, and he was also the recipient of the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL's Coach of the Year in 2017-18.www.1stohiobattery.com