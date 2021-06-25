This Day In History, June 25th, 2021 – “Custer’s Last Stand”

By the time John Wesley Powell reached what is now Cataract Canyon in July of 1869, he and his nine-man crew were locked in a struggle for survival. They had set off in four rowboats from Green River Station, Wyoming, two months earlier to fill in the last piece of the U.S. map, a vast area of rocky desert carved by powerful rivers, called the “great unknown.” The Green River had extracted a heavy toll but once it joined the Colorado River southwest of Moab, Utah, the power of the two rivers combined would come close to killing all of the adventurers.