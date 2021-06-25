Cancel
Science

This Day In History, June 25th, 2021 – “Custer’s Last Stand”

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just 145 years ago today, June 25, 1876, when Colonel Custer, the Boy General of the Union Army – Son of Morning Star – who attacks at dawn – and Creeping Panther who comes in the night, met his end in a fight for the ages near the Little Big Horn River, on the Crow Nation, in Montana. A combined force of Lakota, Dakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho had escaped their reservation, and it was the job of Custer and his 7th Cavalry to keep the peace between the various Indian tribes and American settlers.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crow Nation#Arapaho#7th Cavalry#Indian#American#Braves
