Insulet's investigational Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system improves glycemic control in people with type 1 diabetes as young as 2 years of age, new data suggest. The Omnipod 5 system combines a tubing-free insulin-filled delivery "Pod" with the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitor and an algorithm built into the Pod connecting the two devices via a smartphone app to semiautomate insulin delivery. It is currently under review by the US Food and Drug Administration. The company expects to launch it in limited release during the second half of 2021.