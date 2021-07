Next month, the world will get to know the new foldable smartphones from Samsung. The South Korean tech giant is still the forerunner when it comes to foldable devices even with a number of competitors. There isn’t a worthy rival yet. But with Xiaomi and other Chinese OEMs ramping up their development and production, as well as, Huawei’s dropping out of the Top 5, Samsung may soon have competition. It will introduce two models this year: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.