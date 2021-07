The latest U.S. airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi militias highlight Iran’s growing influence on its Arab neighbor. While Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi was long an American ally, even he seems to be pivoting toward Tehran. The Defense Ministry, over which Kadhimi wields a tight grip, took the unprecedented step of condemning the U.S. action, even as Iraqis remain increasingly silent about drone and rocket attacks on their territory. That is to say, attacks launched by militias operating under the command and control or supervision of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Last year, Kadhimi moved to arrest Shi’ite militiamen targeting Americans. Today, Kadhimi attends a parade honoring some of the more problematic groups.