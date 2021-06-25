Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porter, TX

PLANE CRASH IN PORTER

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after 10 am a single engine aircraft took off from North Houston Airport in Porter. As they took off they lost power. The pilot with his passenger attempted to turn around and return to the airport, however, the aircraft crashed in a nearby new housing development. Both were seriously injured but were able to walk. Details shortly.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porter, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Porter, TX
Porter, TX
Business
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Aircraft#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
AccidentsFlight Global.com

Rescuers find no survivors from Aliansa DC-3 crash

None of the three occupants of an Aerolineas Andinas Aliansa Douglas DC-3 has survived after the aircraft came down shortly after departing Villavicencio. The airline’s operational safety director, Diego Mauricio Arias Grajales, has confirmed the loss of two pilots and a technician in the 8 July crash. Civil defence organisation...
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE ON LAKE CONROE FATAL BOAT CRASH

On Saturday, July 10, at 2:52 am, Montgomery County Dispatch received a call regarding a boat accident. The caller stated that a boat ran aground near Margaritaville on Lake Conroe. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Fire and Rescue, and Texas Game Wardens responded. When first responders arrived, three individuals were stabilized with severe injuries and transported to area hospitals. 56-year old Earl Schneider Jr. of Buda was located in the water near where the boat ran aground. He was non-responsive and later pronounced deceased. Montgomery County District Attorney’s Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash site and to the hospital to assist with the investigation. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s STORM (Boat Accident Reconstruction) Team and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office are also assisting with the investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
AccidentsNews On 6

2 Dead Following Boat Crash At Lake Texoma

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said two men were killed and another man was injured after a boat crashed along Lake Texoma. The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. between Wood Island and Sanders Island View. Authorities said the steering on the boat malfunctioned which caused the vessel to make a sharp...
Humble, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1314 OPENS AFTER CRASH WITH ENTRAPMENT

A crash Saturday evening just after 7:30 pm left a female in critical condition and her three children uninjured. DPS is investigating the crash as to why she ran off the road in her 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe near Old Humble Pipeline and ran into a group of trees entrapping her. Caney Creek Firefighters had to cut her out of the vehicle. She was transported in critical condition. DPS is investigating the possibility of her being impaired. The children ranging in age from 3 to 10 were uninjured. At least two were in safety seats.
AccidentsTelegraph

Nine killed as skydiving plane crashes in Sweden

A small plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the Swedish city of Orebro on Thursday night, killing all nine people on board, police said. The victims included the pilot and eight passengers who were members of a local skydiving club, according to Orebro County Governor Maria Larsson. Carl-Johan Linde, of the...
AccidentsMidland Daily News

Bodies of all plane crash victims recovered in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all 28 people who were on a plane that crashed in a remote area in Russia’s Far East this week, local officials said Friday. One of the plane's black boxes was also recovered along with fragments of another. The Antonov An-26...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Plane crashes with 28 people aboard in Russia

A passenger plane carrying 28 people crashed in Russia on Tuesday, according to authorities. Russian news agencies reported that none of the passengers on board are believed to have survived, The New York Times reported. The Soviet-made AN-26 plane was flying through the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in eastern Russia when...
AccidentsWTOP

3 pulled from lake in Poland after helicopter crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A private helicopter crashed into a lake in Poland’s Mazurian region on Tuesday morning but its three occupants were rescued and hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. Local police spokeswoman Joanna Dawidczyk said one of the three people on board was able to leave the wreckage...
Washington StateMy Clallam County

Washington couple die in plane crash

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana. The NTSB says the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff. Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says the victims were 42-year-old Brian...
Oklahoma StateUS News and World Report

2 Killed in the Crash of a Small Plane in Southern Oklahoma

ADA, Okla. (AP) — Two people have been killed in the crash of a small plane in southern Oklahoma. The single-engine Beechcraft Debonair crashed about 3:30 a.m. Friday in a wooded area near Roff, Oklahoma, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Ada. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the dead...
Accidentssportswar.com

Quite possibly the stoopidist plane crash reporting in history -

"A cargo version of a Boeing 737 jet reportedly crashed in the water off West Oahu, Hawaii, on Friday with two people on board. "The incident occurred in the early morning hours about two miles from Kalaeloa Airport, according to Hawaii News Now, citing the state Department of Transportation. "The...
Missoula County, MTMontana Standard

Missoula County sheriff names plane crash victims

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people who died in a plane crash on Thursday. The sheriff and coroner, TJ McDermott, identified the couple as Brian J. Makar, 42, and Carrie R. Makar, 43, of Burien, Washington. They were husband and wife. "Our heartfelt condolences...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Video shows moment pilots were rescued from water after plane crash-landed off Honolulu

Dramatic video footage shows the moment the US Coast Guard rescued two pilots who had made an emergency landing in waters off the coast of Honolulu.Grainy, black-and-white aerial footage shows the scene as a Coast Guard helicopter uses a winch to lift the pilots to safety.A Coast Guard vessel can also be seen in the water, helping with the rescue.The pilots had been forced to make the emergency landing in the early hours of Friday morning, after the Boeing 737 cargo plane they were flying lost the use of one of its engines.“We’ve lost number-one engine. We’re coming straight...
alaskasnewssource.com

Two escape plane crash in Hoonah unharmed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a small plane crash happened in Hoonah Saturday. Troopers say the crash was reported to the U.S. Coast Guard by local officials in Hoonah. According to Hoonah’s police chief, Eric Hurtado, the plane became fully engulfed in flames, but the occupants escaped...
Accidentswesternmassnews.com

Heroic rescue after cargo plane crashes into ocean

Crews recount rescue of two pilots after a cargo plane crashed off the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The pilots of a cargo plane that made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early Friday morning told air traffic controllers one of their engines had failed moments before the flight went down, according to LiveATC recordings reviewed by CNN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy