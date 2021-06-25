Book Review: A Most Beautiful Thing

With the Tokyo Olympics just on the horizon, global sports fans will come together to cheer on their nation in familiar, and unfamiliar, athletic events. Based on a true story and coming off the success of the 2020 documentary of the same name (narrated by Grammy-winning artist Common), A Most Beautiful Thing explores the somewhat unfamiliar sport of rowing, and the determination of a group of Chicago-based high school students who emerge as the first all Black high school rowing team in the nation. An inspiring story of hardships, willpower, and triumph; there’s no better way to get inspired just before the biggest athletic event of the year. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.