Morrissey has criticised the UK’s Covid response, likening it to slavery.The former Smiths singer-songwriter referred to the disease as “Con-vid” in an outspoken new interview conducted with his nephew, Sam Esty Rayner, which was published on Morrissey’s official website. “The bigger problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid,” he said. “It has brought the worst out in people, and we weren’t ever in this together. “We are deprived of seeing and hearing other people, and above all, you want to be with others who see and hear...