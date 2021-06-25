Families Can Explore Horner Park While Hearing A Story About Its Wildlife Through Chicago Children’s Theatre’s Podcast Series
IRVING PARK — A new podcast episode allows families to explore Horner Park while hearing about the area’s wildlife. Shawn Pfautsch and Jessica Ridenour — a married couple who are a part of Chicago’s theater scene — created the story so people could have fun and learn while touring the park. The audio tour, “The Night Heron,” follows the story’s namesake bird as it investigates the mystery of a strange bird spotted in the park.blockclubchicago.org