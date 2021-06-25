Cancel
Alex Lifeson Has Recorded 10 Songs for New 'Envy of None' Project

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson released his first new music in nearly a decade when he shared the instrumentals “Kabul Blues” and “Spyhouse” to coincide with the arrival of his new Epiphone guitar earlier this month. But fans won’t have to wait nearly that long for the next chapter, as Lifeson has completed 10 songs for an upcoming project with an aim to release them later this year.

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas.

