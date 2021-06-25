Cancel
TxDOT, Connect10 projects, detours for Week of June 27

By Staff Report
elpasoheraldpost.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers need to be alert this week for some high impact closures, including a daytime full closure eastbound on Transmountain Sunday 7am-4pm and two traffic switches on Loop 375:. Tuesday June 29 (Until Further Notice) Starting at 9 p.m. Loop 375 Southbound Entrance Ramp at North Loop will be closed.

