“F9” Is Starting To Feel Fatigued
HOLLYWOOD—It is hard to believe in 20 years we have had 9, yes count'em people, nine entries into "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. Well it could be worse; it could be like a horror franchise from the 80s that clocks out 8 to 9 sequels in a 10 year period. The first flick is a classic, the fourth installment revitalized the franchise, the fifth, sixth and seventh installments were stellar (with each getting better than the predecessor), and to be honest I thought "F8" with Charlize Theron as the villain was one of the best.