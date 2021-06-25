“F9” Is Starting To Feel Fatigued

Justin Lin, director of the best film (Fast Five) in this now 10 strong (with at least two more movies on the way as things stand) is back for another go at the long-running franchise that has been going strong for almost two decades. F9 is the latest in an attempt at escalation for the series which really feels like there’s no chance of it slowing down any time soon, bringing back veteran Han played by the legendary Sung Kang. Taking place after Han was killed off in Furious 7 and Tokyo Drift (don’t ask), the film brings him back with gutso whilst making things personal for Dominic Torretto and his gang of street racing super-spies – Han is not the only ghost from the past, and F9 stays true to the core theme that has made the best films in the franchise work as well as they have done: “family”.