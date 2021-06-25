Game Changer For Student-Athletes

As America gets ready to welcome the start of a new football season (that’s the football you can touch with your hands, not the football on which you just use your feet), fans might find some interesting additions to uniforms. (It’ll happen to basketball and baseball and all school-supported sports later.) You know all those patches NASCAR drivers wear on their race day suits? The ones that tout the names of what usually seems like dozens of sponsors? Well, the same thing could conceivably happen to the jersey of your favorite college gridiron player.