Game Changer For Student-Athletes
UNITED STATES—The decision made the United States Supreme Court on Monday, June 21 in regards to compensation for student athletes, the NCAA and the collegiate universe is a game changer to say the least. I have been championing some form of compensation for student athletes at the collegiate level for years. It is indeed a dicey situation, where I can understand the argument from both sides of the coin. You have universities who are offering scholarships to students to play sports, so they are indeed getting an education.www.thesfnews.com