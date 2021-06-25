Pilates at Sunset: Benefit for The Kitchen Table

Five classes for just £19, with options ranging from beginner through to expert. Beginners, intermediate and advanced classes available. They do bang on about it don’t they, those pilates friends? To be honest, they do tend to look healthy and happy, so maybe there really is something in it. And whether you’re looking to get into it for the first time or you already know your way around a rollover with legs spread, the teachers at Yoga Pilates London will be able to maximise your learning. Plus, it’s at a brand new studio near Charlotte Street, so convenient as hell.