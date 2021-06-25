Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Pilates at Sunset: Benefit for The Kitchen Table

By Tanya Ardoin
kvol1330.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePilates at Sunset is an evening of exercising good health and focusing the mind and body. Sign up by purchasing a raffle ticket. The raffle supports the Kitchen Table. Be sure to bring a mat and enjoy Pilates on lush green grass while the sun sets. This event takes place at Sugar Mill Pond on Saturday, June 26 at 7:00 pm.

kvol1330.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilates#Sunset#Sugar#Green Grass#The Kitchen Table#More Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Yoga
Related
Lewis Center, OHDublin Villager

Table Talk: Creativity drives menu at Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar

Getting noticed in the competitive Polaris restaurant market is both fun and challenging for Kevin Fetherolf, chef and co-owner of the Lewis Center Kitchen and Bar. Sure, the traffic counts and gold-plated demographics are a retailer’s dream, but being an independent among dozens of chains means a different set of tests and trials, he said.
Food & DrinksSun-Journal

Kids in the kitchen

Never leave a child unattended in the kitchen. Limit the child to tasks that are safe and age-appropriate. Most kids 8 and up can make this independently. Eat healthy and Drink Healthy Too with this 2 ingredient yummy slushy!. Ingredients. Serves 4. 2 cups Melon of your choice or mix...
WorkoutsTime Out Global

80% off pilates sessions at a new studio near Charlotte Street

Five classes for just £19, with options ranging from beginner through to expert. Beginners, intermediate and advanced classes available. They do bang on about it don’t they, those pilates friends? To be honest, they do tend to look healthy and happy, so maybe there really is something in it. And whether you’re looking to get into it for the first time or you already know your way around a rollover with legs spread, the teachers at Yoga Pilates London will be able to maximise your learning. Plus, it’s at a brand new studio near Charlotte Street, so convenient as hell.
CharitiesWicked Local

Open Table announces Mark Valentine as kitchen manager

Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity, announced that classically-trained chef Mark Valentine was appointed kitchen manager with the goal of bringing a farm-to-table focus to the organization’s rapidly growing prepared meals program. Valentine will incorporate an abundance of local fresh produce into his cooking to make healthy meals for...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

FITIS Portable Pilates Reformer

Here is a portable Pilates trainer that helps you tone your body at home. The FITIS Pilates Reformer comes with adjustable incline and 5 resistance bands. It also comes with hand grips, ankle straps, and door anchor. A 45-minute workout video is included that shows you what to do with your Reformer.
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

BodyWorks Pilates to move into former J Rankin Jewelers space

BodyWorks Pilates will be occupying the former J Rankin Jewelers space in the Gregory Building at 505 5th Ave. S. in downtown Edmonds this month. That’s the word from Blake Taylor of West Coast Commercial Realty, who is in charge of leasing the space. BodyWorks Pilates is moving to the...
MLBseattlepi.com

Sur La Table's Warehouse Sale Has What Your Kitchen Is Missing

Sur La Table just opened up a sizable Warehouse Sale where the kitchenware company is offering discounts up to 50% off on cookware, appliances, cutlery, storage options and more. The best deals by far are on nonstick cookware, so if you’re in need of some new skillets or saucepans (if...
WorkoutsPosted by
StyleCaster

These Pilates Reformers Will Transform Your Home Into a Swanky Boutique Fitness Studio

When it comes to low-impact workouts, Pilates is the OG for a reason. The nearly hundred-year-old workout created by Joseph Pilates has a laser-like precision for targeting your core — the group of muscles wrapping around your mid-section, from your abdomen to your lower back and even your hips. If you’ve ever taken a mat Pilates class, then you’re familiar with the power small, controlled movements can have in toning and strengthening your entire body. But Pilates isn’t limited to workouts on a mat — you can target your muscles even more deeply when you move to an apparatus like the Pilates reformer.
Food & Drinkssunnews.org

57th Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast benefits the community

The 57th Annual Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday, July 10, from 8 to 11 a.m. at The Nobles Family Community Center (16861 12th St., between Pacific Coast Highway and the Greenbelt). The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids. Admission includes pancakes, sausages, fruit, milk, juice, and coffee. There also will be disaster preparedness material and water safety information provided by the Fire Department.
Bertram, TXdailytrib.com

NEW BIZ: Get lunch, coffee, and cupcakes at The Kitchen Table in Bertram

Bertram locals and visitors can pick up a selection of homemade baked goods and savory lunches at The Kitchen Table, 145 E. Vaughn St., a new two-in-one business that opened June 23. The combination coffee shop/bakery and restaurant is a collaboration between Board Me owner Trisha Zeimetz and bakers Nancy and Gabriel Herrera of Reach for the Sky Bakeshop.
The Villages, FLVillages Daily Sun

Taking Pilates has proven to be beneficial for Carolyn Goldstein

Carolyn Goldstein said she was instantly hooked the first time tried Pilates. “My body just responded,” the Village of Pine Ridge resident said. “It was just the perfect workout for me, and everything just kind of came together.”. Goldstein enjoys being active. She did ballet for about 20 years but...
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

FitBALL Mini Workout Ball for Yoga & Pilates

Meet the FitBALL Mini resistance ball: a workout ball that you can use to strengthen your muscles with low impact workouts. It is great for Barre and pilates. It measures 9 inches, so you can use it anywhere. You can use it to improve your balance, posture, and stability. More...
LifestyleColumbus Telegram

Table settings

The picnic table is one of the most iconic symbols of summer. For me, there is an emotional connection to a splinter-prone, plywood table with peeling paint. Its months of isolation can easily be masked when set for a king’s banquet of hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon, or whatever dishes your monarchy enjoys.
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

This Gentle Pilates Sequence is Like a Massage for Your Lower Back

Summer is officially in full-swing, which means it's time to party. And at the risk of sounding like a cheesy commercial for prescription medication, the last thing you want to do is let lower back pain rain on your parade. If you're experiencing tension that region—whether it's from too much sitting, or too much activity—Chloe De Winter of Go Chlo Pilates offers an RX in the latest episode of Good Moves.
Lifestylevisitmccurtaincounty.com

Sunset Point

Welcome to Sunset Point, a modern-luxe Broken Bow escape with beautiful views and five-star amenities. From the moment you drive up and enter the cabin, the feeling of relaxation and serenity will take hold. We have taken great pride in creating a home away from home for our family and we invite you and your family to experience the same at Sunset Point.
Home & Gardenmountainliving.com

Kitchen, Simplified

Planning the kitchen of your dreams doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, it’s possible to create a beautiful and functional kitchen workshop with just three sculptural elements: the kitchen tool cabinet, workbench and kitchen appliance cabinet. These freestanding elements can be combined however you like in the room and...
Indianapolis, INCurrent Publishing

At the table with Anna: The Garden Table

Anna’s take: The Garden Table is a beautiful restaurant that has two locations, Mass Ave and Broad Ripple, with a third slated to open in Carmel in the fall. I tried an array of dishes at the Mass Ave location. My favorite was the acai bowl – a vibrantly colored smoothie-like bowl topped with berries, house-made cashew granola, banana, almond butter, coconut flakes and minty herbs. A delicious combo of different tastes and textures, it’s a healthy way to eat something sweet. Another favorite was the Chilaquiles ($14), which is The Garden Table’s version of nachos with house-made corn tortilla chips, black beans, chicken tossed in salsa verde, a sunny-side up egg, avocado, queso fresco cilantro lime crema and a side of fresh pico de gallo. For vegetarian eaters, the farro bowl ($12) is quite hearty with farro rice, portabello mushroom, carrots, roasted cauliflower and spinach and topped with a perfectly poached egg. Another healthy option is the Mediterranean salad ($13), a delicious spread of mixed greens, pico de gallo, couscous pearls, feta, roasted tomatoes, Kalamata olives and Greek dressing. And for the traditional breakfast fans, the blueberry hotcake stack ($8) is a tasty choice of four thick cakes that have a texture similar to combining a pancake and cornbread.
Lifestylevtcng.com

Sunset Beach

Brenda Bergeron of Shelburne took this sunset photo over Lake Champlain from Shelburne Beach June 28. “It was a beautiful sunset with people swimming on a hot, humid evening,” she said.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The Sunset

Here in the Sunset, the buildings aren’t as tall as in other parts of San Francisco, everything feels a little more spaced out, and grey, misty days are all too common. The city’s massive neighborhood by the ocean is also home to a ton of great restaurants, from sandwich spots to noodle houses to excellent bakeries. While there are endless places to eat and drink in this part of town (did we mention this neighborhood is massive?), we rounded up 28 spots we love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy