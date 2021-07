City Springs Theatre Company begins their return to live performance this weekend with “Into The Woods” at the Byers Theatre of the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. “Into The Woods” is one of Broadway’s most popular musicals, still in production all over the globe since 1987. Surprisingly inspired by a text on psychoanalytical theory, Bruno Bettelheim’s “The Uses of Enchantment,” the creators of the musical James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim crafted a whimsical story that reshuffles characters and ideas from the world’s collective memory of fairy tales. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with Terry Burrell, who portrays the lead role as the witch, and director Kayce Grogan-Wallace about the musical.