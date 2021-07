Historically Black Colleges Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas and Wiley College in Marshall, Texas have been awarded generous amounts of grants for the upcoming school year. Last week, Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) announced that the American Electric Power Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas and $250,000 to Wylie College in Marshall, Texas. The gifts are part of the foundation’s Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice grant program, which is a five-year, $5 million commitment to fund organizations with programs dedicated to advancing social and racial justice in communities served by SWEPCO’s parent company, American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP).