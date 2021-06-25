Cancel
Maine State

Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

By Cori
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems to be a growing trend, as of late; community businesses engaging in "sign wars" where they call each other out via their sandwich boards, billboards or neon signs. Not only is it an interesting way to show the community around you that you have a sense of humor and that you're engaged in drumming up some business for all, but sign wars give businesses and opportunity to get quite creative with their wordplay.

Portland, ME
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Belfast, ME
Maine State
Maine Government
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Check Out This Super Mario World Inspired Map of Maine

Last week shared on the New Hampshire subreddit, Miguel, "TheGeographyPin" shared his graphic design of the state of New Hampshire done in Super Mario World style. He has taken on the task of doing all 50 states in this style and he just released the Maine piece. Super Mario Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Arcadia National Bar In Portland, Maine Strikes A Nerve With Their Sign About Treating Servers Kindly

If you've walked the crowded streets of Portland recently, you know that tourism is back full force in a city that felt like a ghost town at times in 2020. That's great news for local businesses and tipped workers who weathered the storm last year and are ready for the cash flow this year. There's just one thing, those tipped workers, often your bartenders and wait staff, were hoping that people would have gleaned an important lesson from the pandemic. That restaurant work is hard work and kindness and patience can go a long way.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Woman Who Found Abandoned Caged Dog Requests Help From Maine Governor Mills

Almost three weeks ago we told you about how a woman and her husband happened upon a dog inside a black wire cage just sitting on the side of a rural road in Robbinston, a small town in Washington County which is right next door to Calais. The dog had been abandoned there on a hot sunny day, and a sign was affixed to the cage that read "Free." Whoever had left the poor guy there had also left both a food and water dish within the cage, although the water dish was empty.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

You And 10 Friends Can Rent This Incredible Maine Island Estate

If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Your Kids Are Going to Love ‘Maine Backyard Campout’ Weekend

Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine Has Launched A New Shark Sighting Reporting Tool

With the warmer weather, locals and tourists are returning to Maine's beaches. Many of those people plan to take a dip in the ocean. As the events of last summer have taught us, you never know when a shark will make its way along Maine's coastline. While shark sightings are rare, and attacks are even more rare, there is always a concern for people's safety.
Providence, RIPosted by
94.9 HOM

Wish You Could Live Inside a Shopping Mall? You Can, and It’s in New England

Did you know that you can live inside the oldest indoor shopping mall in America? It's true, and it could be your reality. The Arcade was built in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, in 1828 as the nation's first indoor shopping mall. Its architecture is simply stunning, with gigantic columns outside and intricately-designed green balconies lining the second and third floor balconies inside.
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Central Maine Boy Makes $31k Donation To Travis Mills Foundation

I wish more people would consider those around them and the struggles each person may individually face. If everyone gave a little more and took a little less, this world would be a better place. One 11-year-old Maine boy did just that. He thought more about those around him than...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

This Unusual Feature was Found in a Maine Cabin: Know What It’s For?

Imagine this: you rent a cabin in Gray, Maine on Little Sebago Lake for a long weekend getaway. You're looking for peace, tranquility, and just a quick break from life. You finish the drive up there, filled with anticipation and excitement to live the lake life for a few days, and when you open the cabin door, you're met with this image:
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

This Island Shipwreck Is A Perfect Backdrop For Your Maine Photos

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine Lottery is Giving You the Power to Win $7,777 This Sunday

What's better than free slurpees on 7/11? FREE MONEY!! (Probably while you're sucking down that free slurpee, though.) Just before the 4th of July, The Maine Lottery announced their 7/11/21 Livestream Game, which, if you keep track of calendar dates, is going to happen this Sunday. It's all going down on the Maine Lottery Facebook page starting at 7:11p. Here's what's happening.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Massive Group of People Shoot Fireworks at Portland Maine Police Officers

In what quickly became a chaotic scene Monday night in Portland, News Center Maine says a large group of unruly people began shooting fireworks at Portland Police Officers. Police were sent to investigate an unruly gathering late Monday night where an estimated 300 people had gathered outside of Anderson and Oxford streets near Kennedy Park in Portland. While attempting to disperse the crowd, officers say they became the target of the fireworks that many in the group were shooting off. A 17-year-old boy from Portland was taken into custody and charged with criminal use of explosives and disorderly conduct.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

It Was Warmer on Christmas Than It Was on the 4th of July in Parts of Maine

Here's your Maine weather fun fact for the day. According to our friends at the National Weather Service in Gray, it was warmer on Christmas Day 2020 than it was this past 4th of July in Augusta. Yup. The high temperature in our state Capital was 57 degrees on Sunday... which ties the lowest max temperature on record for Augusta for the 4th of July. This past Christmas day, it was 60 degrees, also a record.
Energy IndustryPosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine Bans Power Disconnect Threats During Winter Months

You might be thinking this is an old story if you're familiar with the fact that it has been Maine policy for years that electric utilities like CMP cannot turn Maine resident's power off during the winter months, While this is true, new regulations have just been passed regarding disconnection notices.
Rochester, NYPosted by
94.9 HOM

Will This Popular Buffet Be Returning Soon To Rochester NH?

Though it's nothing more than an unsubstantiated rumor at this point, I couldn't believe my ears when I heard the reply to this all too common question. When you pick up your orders at The Dynasty Restaurant on Signal Street in Rochester, chances are very good you've heard someone calling to ask if the buffet has returned.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

No This Big-Headed Maine Bird is Not Photoshopped

You Can't Believe Everything You See on The Internet. The internet is full of strange creatures. The users, yes, but also a lot of other things thanks to Photoshop. People can make themselves humanoids of perfection, homes, and landscapes can feature the strange and unusual, and you never know what kind of animal hybrid may pop up.

