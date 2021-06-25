Belfast’s ‘Dirty’ Sign War a Fun Way To Attract Visitors to Maine Midcoast City

If you are coming to Maine on vacation, or maybe you're planning to take a Maine stay-cation this summer, a visit to Monhegan Island needs to be on your "to-do" list. According to Wikipedia, Monhegan Island lies about 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The name is derived from the Alogonquian word Monchiggon - which means "out to see island". The first Europeans to visit the island were pirates. Later, fishermen lived on the island. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, it became an artists colony.