Press Release: Bowser Administration Expands Program That Helps Students Pursue Careers in Financial Services Industry

News Release — DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. Washington, DC—The Bowser Administration, through the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), is increasing opportunities for high school and college students to pursue careers in the financial services industry by expanding the DISB Financial Services Academy. The Financial Services...

