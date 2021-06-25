Press Release: Bowser Administration Expands Program That Helps Students Pursue Careers in Financial Services Industry

The Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Buddy Program Launches at Three Sites on Tuesday, June 29. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser is announcing that beginning Tuesday, June 29, people who help unvaccinated friends, family, and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated and accompany them to a vaccination site can receive a $51 VISA gift card. Through the Take the Shot, DC Vaccine Buddy Program, individuals can redeem up to 11 gift cards (one card per unvaccinated DC resident that they accompany to a vaccination site). To participate in this offer, both people must be at least 18 years old and have a state-issued ID. The three vaccine buddy sites are the same sites hosting the Take the Shot, DC giveaway: the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, and Ron Brown High School. The person getting vaccinated will also receive a $51 VISA gift card.