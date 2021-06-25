7 Things Trader Joe's Newbies Need to Know, According to Trader Joe's Biggest Fans

I grew up hiking and camping in Hong Kong, but I actually hate hiking: I don’t see the pleasure. What I do see the pleasure in is cracking open food at the top of a mountain. When it comes to picnics, there are a couple of rules. It has to be shelf-stable, because you don’t want your food going bad. It has to be really compact; you don’t want the picnic to take up too much space — or weigh too much — in your pack. And the eating needs to be very clean and easy, which makes the cleanup easy. There’s no cooking involved.