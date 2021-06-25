7 Things Trader Joe's Newbies Need to Know, According to Trader Joe's Biggest Fans
Although the average Trader Joe's is much smaller than the typical supermarket (Joe stocks about 2,000 products at a time compared to the typical American grocer that has about 28,000 products available), it can still be daunting to shop with Joe. That's because many things are different from your usual superstore, including the uber-friendly "crew members" (AKA Trader Joe's employees), limited-time-only seasonal products, and other insider secrets.www.foodandwine.com