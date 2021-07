On Tisha b’Av, we mark the destruction of the First and Second Temples by reading Eichah, the Book of Lamentations. “Eichah” translates as “How?” and is a text that gives us language to confront the loss and destruction we have experienced, participated in, and caused. We chant Eichah on erev Tisha b’Av to grieve collectively over the fragmentation of our communities and our ruptured relationships to each other and with the divine. Eichah calls on us to answer the “How” for ourselves in this generation, in this time. This year in particular, as we emerge from the pandemic, we pause to name and confront what we are grieving––to remember and acknowledge the brokenness that we have witnessed. Asking “Eichah?” is part of the return and the repair we need in our relationships and communities.