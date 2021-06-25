Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles Town, WV

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: JUNE 25

By Frank Vespe
theracingbiz.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 68-1-2-4What a good field gathered for this 4 1/2-furlong allowance dash; the race features a pair of recent stakes winners and several other promising sorts. Plenty of these look likely to want to be engaged in the early running, so we’ll see if the cutback once again works to the advantage of #8 Door Buster (9-2). The Ollie Figgins trainee has won three straight at three different distances and two back rallied after a slow start to win the Its BInn Too Long Stakes at today’s distance. A better start would help a runner who should be heard from late… The speedy #1 Peppa Star (7-2) has won three of four at the trip and hopes to survive the early pace… Are we gonna leave Jerry Robb out of the mix? We are not. Robb, the trainer of #2 Green Eyes (5-1) has won six of eight at Charles Town this year — that’s not a misprint — and this runner galloped last out when facing CT maidens for the first time. A repeat of that makes her a contender here, and go-to rider Perez comes in for the mount… You can’t ignore #4 Our Diamond Girl (4-1), who won the Fancy Buckles last out and has won six of nine, including four straight, at the trip. She should be running from just off the early leaders…

www.theracingbiz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles Town, WV
Sports
City
Charles Town, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...

Comments / 0

Community Policy