Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch: Homer Simpson Takes On Conan’s Exit Interview On Final Show With TBS

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legendary Conan O’Brien wrapped the final of his late-night shows this week in what has been a smorgasbord of special guests to help send-off the Conan on TBS franchise into oblivion. To help, David Silverman directed this new short from The Simpsons featuring Homer Simpson giving Conan an exit interview from the network that he has called home for 11 years. Among the topics, Homer’s time working as a monorail conductor which of course is a nod to Conan’s time on The Simpsons where he wrote “Marge vs the Monorail”, highly regarded as one of the best episodes of The Simpsons of all time and certainly Conan’s favorite episode as he attempts to defend it here.

www.bubbleblabber.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Azaria
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Dan Castellaneta
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Al Jean
Person
Nick Kroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Exit Interview#Tbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesNPR

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
Internetmxdwn.com

The Internet Bids Farewell to Conan O’Brien’s Monumental Late Night Tenure

Thursday marked the end of an era in late night when Conan O’Brien (Conan, Final Space) stepped away from the desk after 28 years hosting comedians, actors, musicians and cultural figures across Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan. Those who graced O’Brien’s stage, as guests, performers and behind-the-scenes staff, spent this past weekend flooding social media with love, gratitude and best wishes for the prolific late night host as he beings his new partnership with HBO Max.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV SeriesFinger Lakes Times

Conan Shares His Take On "The Last Of Us" - "Good Game Nice Try"

Conan and Sona reveal their unique strategies to defeat zombies in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last Of Us." Listen to more "Good Game Nice, Try," hosted by Sonja Reid (aka OMGitsfirefoxx) and Aaron Bleyaert @ https://link.chtbl.com/ggnt. Subscribe to watch more Team Coco videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi7GJNg51C3jgmYTUwqoUXA?sub_confirmation=1. Listen to the Full Podcast...
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Eva Longoria's Crazy Soap Opera Stories - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 01/21/16) After years and years in show business, Eva's pretty sure it's filled with mostly crazy people. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'History of the Sitcom' Producers on Carl Reiner's Last Interview, Tackling 'The Cosby Show' and What Makes a Comedy

The producers behind CNN’s new eight-part docuseries “History of the Sitcom” knew that trying to tell the complete 70-year history of the TV genre would be an impossible task. So they divided some of the biggest comedies of all time into specific categories — and set out to illustrate how the evolution of the sitcom mirrored real-life advancements in society.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Watch This Teaser For TBS “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special” Premiering April 1st

On August 1st, watch The Suicide Squad and your favorite big balls in TBS’ one-hour cross-over episode, “Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special,” featuring writer/director of the upcoming superhero action adventure film James Gunn with cameos from stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior, along with “Wipeout” hosts John Cena (“The Suicide Squad,” “F9” “Peacemaker”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”) and Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019).
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Seth Rogen Partner Evan Goldberg Teasing Fully Canadian R-Rated Animated Comedy

Corner Gas Animated is a watershed moment in adult animation in Canada. After four critically acclaimed and award-winning seasons, Corner Gas Animated has embarked on it’s fourth and final season airing Monday nights on CTV. Earlier this year we noted Adult Swim Canada has also ordered a new adult animated series produced in Canada called Psi-Cops, but it sounds like Point Grey Pictures, the producing arm of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, may be jockeying to produce an adult animated comedy series of their own that would also be very Canadian, a trend that hopefully is growing. In a new interview, Evan had this to say:
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

GKIDS Acquires Miyazaki’s “Future Boy Conan”

GKIDS has acquired the North American rights for “Future Boy Conan,” the TV series that served as the directorial debut of the legendary “Spirited Away” and “Princess Mononoke” director Hayao Miyazaki. The series tells the story of a world that was destroyed by earthquakes and tidal waves. Conan is born...
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “Late for Breakfast/Bummer Jobs”

In the series premiere, Patrick Star hosts a show about food after missing a hearty breakfast. Then, Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce. SpongeBob SquarePants has been gracing the screen for more than 20 years and based on his popularity status, it appears that he’s not going to go away anytime soon. This year, we see the spotlight being handed over to his dim-witted yet lovable best friend Patrick Star. That’s right, folks. Patrick Star is front and center in his very own show. This happened to be the second spin-off of the popular Nickelodeon series released in 2021, following Kamp Koral, which premiered on Paramount+ back in March. If you listen closely, you can hear Stephen Hillenburg rolling in his grave right now.
TV SeriesNorwalk Reflector

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for July 11-16

DON'T MISS: Shark Week — One of TV's biggest summer events — the oceanic Super Bowl, if you will — returns for its 33rd year and runs from July 11 through 18. Organizers promise 45 hours of see-worthy programming with "bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches," along with a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more. Things kick off with "Crikey! It’s Shark Week" as Robert Irwin attempts to figure out which which fierce predator reigns supreme – crocs or great whites? (8 p.m. ET Sunday, Discovery Channel; Consult listings for other programming on Discovery and discovery+).

Comments / 0

Community Policy