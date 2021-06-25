Watch: Homer Simpson Takes On Conan’s Exit Interview On Final Show With TBS
The legendary Conan O'Brien wrapped the final of his late-night shows this week in what has been a smorgasbord of special guests to help send-off the Conan on TBS franchise into oblivion. To help, David Silverman directed this new short from The Simpsons featuring Homer Simpson giving Conan an exit interview from the network that he has called home for 11 years. Among the topics, Homer's time working as a monorail conductor which of course is a nod to Conan's time on The Simpsons where he wrote "Marge vs the Monorail", highly regarded as one of the best episodes of The Simpsons of all time and certainly Conan's favorite episode as he attempts to defend it here.