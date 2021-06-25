Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

STYX Releases Lyric Video For 'Reveries'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official lyric video for "Reveries" from STYX can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's latest studio album, "Crash Of The Crown", which came out on June 18 via the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe. The legendary rockers — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy...

www.blabbermouth.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Gowan
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Tommy Shaw
Person
Chuck Panozzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Styx#Abbey Road#Mellotron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Lyric Video
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Song ‘105 Degrees’ Drops With Lyric Video

A historic heatwave is pulverizing much of America right now, making it the perfect time for the previously unreleased Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker’s song “105 Degrees” to be shared with the public. The song appears on Angel Dream, a reimagined version of the 1996 She’s the One soundtrack that arrives in stores Friday. Check out a lyric video right here.
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
Musicnextmosh.com

Infex share “The Abyss” lyric video

Bay Area Thrashers Infex have released a lyric video for “The Abyss,” a track from forthcoming album ‘Burning in Exile.’ The video was directed and edited by Lance Woodruff. Commence thrashing at [LINK – video embedded below]. Concerning the lyrical inspiration for “The Abyss,” the band had this to say:
Rock Musicsubstreammagazine.com

Pop-Punk/Post-Hardcore band RODERIK Release Second Single And Lyric Video For “You’ll NeverKnow”

Long Island, NY based pop-punk/post-hardcore band RODERIK, release their second single snd lyric video for “You’ll NeverKnow”. “In many ways, “You’ll Never Know” is a sequential follow up to our first single, “Save Me. Save Me” which was about my internal monologue during one of the most difficult times in my life. Whereas “You’ll Never Know” is about realizing I had to save myself, and reconciling with that. Only I could make the changes that were needed for me to be happy, but with change comes loss. “You’ll Never Know” is more focused on coming to the reality of my situation, and the grief that came with escaping it. Things that are good for us, in the long run, don’t always feel that great in the now, and this song is me trying to come to terms with that”, explains singer/songwriter Jake Anthony Salazar. (Photo by Matt Flood)
Posted by
105.7 The Hawk

Watch Lyric Video for Tom Petty’s New ‘105 Degrees’

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ previously unreleased song “105 Degrees” has been launched, complete with a lyric video, which is available below. The track appears on new album Angel Dream, which is a remake of Petty’s 1996 soundtrack LP for the movie She’s the One. It’s one of two songs that represent the last unheard parts of his Wildflowers project.
MusicPunknews.org

At The Gates release “The Nightmare Of Being” video

At The Gates have released a music video for their song "The Nightmare Of Being". The video was directed by Patric Ullaeus. The song is off their album of the same name that was released last week via Century Media. At The Gates have also announced tour dates for later this year. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Musiciheartlocalmusic.com

Watch: Scores release new video for “Parallels”

We’re finally hearing the long-awaited electronic direction from a group of musicians that are no strangers to Lawrence. Scores features the musical talents of CJ Calhoun (of Bonzo Madrid) and brothers Alex and Austin Ward (of The Noise FM fame). “Parallels” is a buoyant, synth-saturated throwback to the electronic tracks that were big about a decade ago (think the soundtrack to Drive). This time, it features Calhoun’s crooning over racing beats (a new direction from his usual mellow ballads).
Seaforth, MNwivr1017.com

Seaforth Releases Video For ‘Breakups’

New duo Seaforth has released a new official music video for their latest single, “Breakups.” The song was recently released and was among the most-added tracks at country radio last week. Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson said, “This song comes from a very real place. The connection people have had...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE OFFSPRING Releases Music Video For 'This Is Not Utopia'

Southern California rockers THE OFFSPRING have released the official Samuel Bayer-directed music video for the song "This Is Not Utopia". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", which arrived in April via Concord Records. The follow-up to 2012's "Days Go By" was once again produced by Bob Rock, who also worked on the band's last two LPs.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GAMMA RAY To Release '30 Years Live Anniversary' Album In September

Hamburg, Germany's GAMMA RAY has delivered impressive statements of its own musical philosophy to the worldwide heavy metal community for more than 30 years now. Founded and fronted by Kai Hansen after his departure from the famous German power metal band HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY recorded 11 studio albums between 1989 and 2015. Alongside Dirk Schlächter (bass), Henjo Richter (guitar), Michael Ehré (drums) and Frank Beck (vocals), Hansen is the band's lead vocalist, guitarist and chief songwriter.
Chicago, ILPunknews.org

Lurk announce album, release video

Chicago based Lurk have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Around the Sun and will be out September 17 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a video for "Crack A Smile". The video was directed by Michael Herrick. Lurk released their EP Pressure Points in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

FOO FIGHTERS Release Performance Video For Cover Of BEE GEES' 'You Should Be Dancing'

FOO FIGHTERS' will release "Hail Satin" exclusively for Record Store Day on July 17. The 10-track LP will contain the band's covers of five BEE GEES classics — "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman" plus Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing" — as well as five FOO FIGHTERS' tracks from the "Medicine At Midnight" album recorded live at the band's 606 studio. The limited-edition vinyl will be packaged "era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve."
Los Angeles, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

VOLBEAT Drops Music Video For 'Wait A Minute My Girl'

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have shared their new music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl". The clip was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

George Lynch announces first-ever all-instrumental solo album, Seamless

Electric guitar legend George Lynch has been a busy man as of late. From recent gear collaborations with Two Notes Audio Engineering and Legendary Tones to off-the-cuff live Eddie Van Halen tributes, Lynch has certainly been making the most of his 2021 so far. Now, there's been another, even more...
MusicantiMUSIC

Royal Blood Release 'Oblivion' Video

(hennemusic) Royal Blood are streaming a video for "Oblivion", a track from their latest album, "Typhoons." Created by and starring American musician and filmmaker Liam Lynch - who previously delivered a video for the song "Boilermaker" - the clip follows a recently-issued live performance of the song. The third studio...
Musicghostcultmag.com

Trace Kotik Shares a New Lyric Video for “Chaos”

Indie singer-songwriter Trace Kotik has shared a feel-good video of the summer for his song “Chaos.” The track comes from his debut album Everything has been done by now, so now, everything is possible… which is out now. The inspiring and dramatic track is matched by the inventive lyric video is an installation created by Kotik’s father and colleague, Omer Harel, as part of their masters of design studies at Bezalel Academy of Art and Design. Featuring a barrel of water with a transducer underneath and a projector above, they are both connected to a computer that feeds data from a website that translates the collective moods (surprise, joy, anger, fear, sadness, love,) of Twitter users’ tweets in different locations, assigning each emotion a color. The transducer receives a frequency matching the color of the mood determined, which then feeds through the projector to cast that color onto the water. The video combines recordings of all of these emotions, symbolizing the chaos of feeling and the beauty of humanity. This is a truly unique experience, along with a great song. Check it out!
Bronx, NYPunknews.org

The Bronx release video for “Curb Feelers”

The Bronx have released a music video for their song "Curb Feelers". The video was directed by Estevan Oriol. The song is off their upcoming album Bronx VI due out August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The band will be touring the US with Dropkick Murphys and Rancid this summer and the UK with Every Time I Die, Jesus Piece, and Sanction in 2022. The Bronx released V in 2017. Check out the video below.
Celebritiescountryfancast.com

Alan Jackson Don’t Rock The Jukebox Music Video and Lyrics

Country music singer-songwriter Alan Jackson's 1991 smash hit "Don't Rock The Jukebox" will take you on a trip down memory lane! Check it out here!. The Alan Jackson Don’t Rock The Jukebox song was released in 1991 as the lead single and title-track for the album. Country music icon Alan Jackson‘s “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” was co-written by the star alongside Roger Murrah and Keith Stegall. The tune became the Georgia native’s second consecutive No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts. Alan Jackson began a three-week run at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart with this song starting July 6, 1991.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Compares Metallica Song to Death Metal

Speaking to Apple Music on Thursday (July 8), Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge. Metallica's classic Master of Puppets track "The Thing That Should Not Be" with the subgenre of death metal. The Ghost bandleader, also known as the mysterious frontman Papa Emeritus and/or Cardinal Copia, did so by suggesting that the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy