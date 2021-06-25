STYX Releases Lyric Video For 'Reveries'

Indie singer-songwriter Trace Kotik has shared a feel-good video of the summer for his song “Chaos.” The track comes from his debut album Everything has been done by now, so now, everything is possible… which is out now. The inspiring and dramatic track is matched by the inventive lyric video is an installation created by Kotik’s father and colleague, Omer Harel, as part of their masters of design studies at Bezalel Academy of Art and Design. Featuring a barrel of water with a transducer underneath and a projector above, they are both connected to a computer that feeds data from a website that translates the collective moods (surprise, joy, anger, fear, sadness, love,) of Twitter users’ tweets in different locations, assigning each emotion a color. The transducer receives a frequency matching the color of the mood determined, which then feeds through the projector to cast that color onto the water. The video combines recordings of all of these emotions, symbolizing the chaos of feeling and the beauty of humanity. This is a truly unique experience, along with a great song. Check it out!