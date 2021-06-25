Cancel
Politics

8,000 North Dakotans Fear Eviction In Next 2 Months. Concerned?

By Scott McGowan
 15 days ago
I've never been evicted, but I've known a few people that have. It's always been a stressful situation for both parties involved. Understandably, landlords need to keep cash flow going to cover the expenses of the property. Also understandable, that in many cases, mandated business closures cut off renters income sources and left them months behind. If you're living paycheck to paycheck, it's pretty near impossible to catch up.

Mandan, ND
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota.

State
North Dakota State
