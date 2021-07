NEW YORK -- In 1961, 10-year-old Gwen Goldman wrote a letter to the Yankees asking to be a bat girl, but she was told she had no place in the dugout. She had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey, who wrote her in a letter on June 23 of that year: "While we agree with you that girls are certainly as capable as boys, and no doubt would be an attractive addition on the playing field, I am sure you can understand that it is a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout."