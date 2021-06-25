10 Ways To Tell Someone Grew Up In Twin Falls Idaho

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.