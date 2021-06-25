Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

10 Ways To Tell Someone Grew Up In Twin Falls Idaho

By Courtney
Posted by 
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love living here. I never want to leave. And I understand why some people decide to never leave. That being said, there are a few ways to tell if someone has grown up in Twin Falls Idaho. 1. They know every county by song. Driving around Twin Falls you...

kool965.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#A Beautiful Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

The 7 Best Hidden Treasure Locations in Twin Falls, Idaho

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.
Island Park, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

Is Twin Falls Rants and Raves Page Good for Your Health?

First, it’s often . The raves are also a good place to look when I’m looking for a place to eat. The praise heaped on good wait staff is pleasant to see. My mom waited tables for many years. She worked days on an assembly line and then nights and weekends in a diner. It wasn’t easy. While I realize a server may sometimes have a bad day, I always want to cut them some slack.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Gets Portrayed in a Hilarious Way on Spongebob Squarepants Show

When something is kind of crazy people call it 'bananas' but in Idaho we call it 'potatoes'. Actually, no we don't but every other state thinks of potatoes when they think of us which is actually pretty bananas. Living here we know Idaho is more than potatoes. I'm not saying potatoes aren't a big deal, but honestly when was the last time you saw a potato in the wild (not at the grocery store) in Idaho?
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
KOOL 96.5

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

The Kardashians Are In Idaho! But, Whose House Are They In?

While we were enjoying our three-day weekend in Idaho, so were the Kardashians. According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and her kids spent the weekend in Coeur d'Alene wakeboarding and living it up at another celebrity's home: NHL legend Wayne Gretzky. There is a great video of Kim wiping out while wakeboarding and the kids enjoying the waterslides at the Gretzky house.
California StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

California Woman on Motorcycle Hits Deer Near Carey, Flown to Hospital

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old woman was flown to Pocatello hospital after she hit a deer while riding a motorcycle near Carey Sunday afternoon. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Sherrie Young, of Redding, was airlifted to the hospital with multiple non-life threating injuries after she had hit a deer that went right in front of her pm the Little Wood River Reservoir Road at around 4 p.m.. The sheriff's office said Young couldn't brake in time before hitting the animal.
Idaho StatePosted by
KOOL 96.5

Here’s How to Kayak to the Shoshone Falls in Twin Falls, Idaho

Over the last few years kayaking has become one of my favorite ways to get outside on a nice day. There are so many great places around us in Southern Idaho and the entire state of Idaho if you want to do some traveling. I've taken my kayaks to pretty much every location I want to so far, with the exception of two places: I've never been to the Blue Heart Springs and I have yet to kayak all the way to the Shoshone Falls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy