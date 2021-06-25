Ten Reasons An RV Will Level-up A Camping Trip

It's a heat wave, burning through the nation. So much to unpack there but we're just going to cover the weather today. ;) For those that are able this is a great time to donate water bottles to shelters and reach out to local groups on social media to find out how to help. For those that are working with fans and A.C units the below tips will REALLY come in handy but something you can instantly do is find the darkest sheets you have to cover windows to help lower the room temperature. I was living in a 100 year old building and what helped was purchasing black shades, it's like a light weight black paper that's around $10 to help keep rooms cooler. Works awesome and looks nice.