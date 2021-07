The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. While this show has brilliant moments and sequences, it struggles with blending the risky creative choices that made the original movie a standout with a more traditional television format. The result is Blindspotting has a disjointed narrative that jarringly jumps from scene to scene. While one moment can be emotionally moving and poetic, the next will be too self-aware, using sitcom-style dialogue perhaps to remind the audience that this is not like any show they've seen before. The premise for blending these styles sounds promising, but Blindspotting often doesn't feel like two styles blended together; instead it's like three or four totally different shows forcibly asserting that they are one.