Nacon Connect gave us a gameplay trailer for Spiders' upcoming action-RPG Steelrising, showing Marie Antoinette's robot bodyguard fighting against King Louis XVI's robot army. Steelrising is set in an alternate timeline, which Spiders CEO Jehanne Rousseau says is "based on the French Revolution of 1789." We play as Aegis, the automaton bodyguard of Queen Marie Antoinette, who's sent out into the streets of Paris to find her creator and stop the massacres of King Louis XVI's robot army. Aegis was apparently made to be a dancer, and Rousseau says you'll need to use her "inherent grace" when fighting your enemies. Aegis has weapons integrated into her body, and in the trailer above, we see her using everything from lightning to metal fans in combat.