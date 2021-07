The Australian Classification Board has issued a rating for a new game from Id Software completely mysterious and which is known as Project 2021B. Yes OK it is not clear what the game is, from the classification details on the rating web page we can see that the id Software game is a multiplatform title with “online interactivity” (probably some kind of multiplayer component). Has been rated M for adults, with a moderate impact when it comes to violence and a slight impact due to themes and language.