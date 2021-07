Two more weeks. The (much) later start to the MLB Draft here in 2021 has made it feel like an absolutely interminable wait to get to the appointed date. In the meantime, a few new mocks to get to, including the updated ESPN mock from Kiley McDaniel, which was actually earlier this month and I missed it. My apologies. McDaniel has a familiar name going to the Cubs at pick 21, Florida outfielder Jud Fabian: “The Cubs seem to be embracing variance more in recent years, and Fabian has that in spades with his massive upside and uneven spring. He may be a tough sign much lower than this, but it seems like someone will meet his price.”