The Red Sox look to keep the Yankees firmly in the rearview mirror tonight behind Nathan Eovalid (7:15 p.m., FOX) as they bask in the glow of a perfect Friday night victory. Dustin Pedroia’s No. 15 now hangs retired from Fenway Park, which is great news for him and Kevin Millar, who can claim it’s for him. The good feelings yesterday were restorative for everyone, including a Sox team coming off its worst loss of the year, and a great night against their archrivals has them likely looking for more. Keep the pressure on, boys! No letup. We only have so many Pedeys to go around.