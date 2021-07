MTSU men's golf coach Mark McEntire has announced the addition of a pair of graduate transfers to the Blue Raider ranks for the 2021-22 season in Nick Wolf and Connor Daly. Wolf, the grandson of former MTSU football coach and athletic director Boots Donnelly, comes to the Blue Raiders from UT Martin, where he posted a career 72.8 stroke average for the Skyhawks and carded an impressive 70.8 strokes per round as a senior last season with 17 of his 24 rounds coming in at par or better.