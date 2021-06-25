July 2021 New Music Releases

Not even a short, post-holiday week could stem the tide of new album releases! XPN Artist to Watch Dylan Cartlidge leads the way with his full-length debut, Hope Above Adversity. Packed with energy and genre-hopping prowess, Dylan’s album delivers on the promise of his recent virtual Free at Noon performance. Given his involvement with the Echo in the Canyon film and numerous guest appearances, you might be surprised to learn that Exit Wounds is the first album that Jakob Dylan has made with The Wallflowers in eight years (you shouldn’t be surprised at how strong it is, though). Brisbane trio The Goon Sax make a jump to a new label with their third album, Mirror II, offering an expansive evolution of the band’s sprightly guitar pop. George Lewis Jr.’s self-titled fifth album as Twin Shadow is his most immediate set of tunes yet, with hooky melodies and adventurous production flourishes. Just over a year after the release of The Caretaker, Half Waif returns with the plush and evocative Mythopoetics. Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Joe Ely, and Butch Hancock reconvene as The Flatlanders for Treasure of Love, the first release from the trio in nearly a decade. Finally, a document of Nigerian guitar combo Les Filles de Illighadad‘s 2019 performance in Brooklyn is released as the spellbinding At Pioneer Works. PRESS PLAY on these new releases (and more) below…