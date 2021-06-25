Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Bishop's 'heartfelt' apology over Catholic college abuse

By Long Reads
BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen who were sexually abused as boys at a training school for Roman Catholic priests have welcomed a bishop's "momentous" apology. The group were pupils at St Peter Claver College in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, when they were molested in the 1960s and 70s. At a meeting with the men, the...

www.bbc.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Catholic Church#Catholic Priests#St Peter Claver College#The Bishop Of Leeds#The Verona Fathers#The Rt Rev Marcus Stock#The Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ReligionNew York Post

Bishop: Will Catholic Dems support protections for babies who survive abortion?

The Catholic bishops of the United States are facing a great deal of political pressure these days. We are told that we must pursue dialogue with those who disagree with the divine and natural law on the issue of abortion — or who agree privately as Catholic believers but decline to govern according to this moral teaching.
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Catholic Daughters Honor Bishop McHugh Students

Nine students from Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School (BMRCS) were honored in the 2020 Catholic Daughters Education Contest, which encourages lively imagination and freedom of thought in essay writing, poetry, art, music, computer art and photography. Pictured left to right are: (first row) Flora Morris, Emma Vince, Nicholas Catanoso, Annabelle...
POTUSWashington Post

Who are the Catholic bishops drafting the controversial Communion document?

(RNS) — Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted to draft a controversial document on Communion, widely seen as part of a larger effort to deny the Eucharist to Catholic politicians who back abortion rights — a move apparently prompted by the election of President Joe Biden. USCCB...
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Catholic bishops’ stance seems antithetical to dogma

I am an actively engaged Catholic and am opposed to abortion. But I strongly object to the position taken by the U.S. Catholic Bishops at their recent gathering to deny the Eucharist to Catholics in public office who violate church teachings. My objection has nothing to do with abortion, but everything to do with excluding and punishing those who are judged to be in error.
POTUSWashington Post

Catholic bishops put Eucharistic politics on a slow burn

(RNS) — Last week, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops released a short Q&A designed to quiet concern about what might be called the real presence of politics in its decision to draft a document on the Eucharist. The reason for developing the document now, the USCCB explained, is...
ReligionTelegraph

Bishops criticised over heavenly lifestyles while parishes are penniless

Bishops' "lavish lifestyles" cost £100,000 a year on top of their salary, the Church of England has revealed, amid fears that the parish system will collapse into financial ruin. Houses with more than six bedrooms, gardeners, chauffeurs, and entertaining and hospitality are among the "opulent" spending by the Church of...
ReligionVoice of America

Pope to Deliver Sunday Angelus Prayer From Rome Hospital

ROME - Pope Francis is recovering from colon surgery in a Rome hospital and the Vatican has announced that he will deliver his weekly Sunday blessing from there. An exact date for his release has not been given, although the Vatican had said he would spend about seven days in the hospital, barring complications.
La Crosse, WIKenosha News.com

Diocese removes Father Altman as pastor of La Crosse church

The Diocese of La Crosse announced Friday that it was removing a controversial La Crosse priest from his role as pastor. Father James Altman will no longer serve as pastor of St. James the Less, a Catholic church on La Crosse's north side, after he delivered a slew of political messaging and misinformation that has caused pushback.
ReligionAlbany Herald

CREEDE HINSHAW: The pope and stress in the church

Pope Francis, who is 84 years old, is recovering from colon surgery, and I pray he will soon return to full strength. His surgery, to alleviate diverticulitis, required general anesthesia. The pontiff, displaying his faithful pastoral heart, was not admitted to the Rome hospital until after conducting the traditional Sunday prayers in St. Peter’s Square.
Detroit, MIReason.com

Minister Not Liable for Disclosing and Condemning Deceased's Suicide in Funeral Homily

From Hullibarger v. Archdiocese of Detroit, decided yesterday by the Michigan Court of Appeals (Presiding Judge Redford, joined by Judges Borrello and Tukel):. Plaintiff's son committed suicide in early December 2018, but his family kept the manner of his death from the public. Plaintiff's pastor, defendant Father Don LaCuesta, officiated at the funeral and during his homily revealed the suicide of plaintiff's son to the public. He then proceeded to preach about suicide as a grave sin and specifically about how it endangered the immortal soul of plaintiff's son. The trial court concluded that Father LaCuesta's conduct was protected by the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine, and the negligent hiring, supervision and retention allegation, Count Three, was barred for other reasons as well, and thus granted summary disposition to defendants as to all claims. Finding no error in the circuit court's reasoning, we affirm its order….
La Crosse, WINewsweek

James Altman, Priest Who Said Catholics Can't Be Democrats, Removed From Posting by Bishop

Rev. James Altman, the Wisconsin priest who declared Catholics cannot be Democrats in a YouTube video, was removed from his posting in a decree by a bishop. Bishop William Patrick Callahan removed Altman from serving as a pastor for St. James the Less parish in the city of La Crosse, the city's diocese said in a statement Friday. The decree of Altman's removal will remain in effect unless it is determined otherwise. Altman's controversial YouTube video was posted before the 2020 presidential election where he said Democrat supporters will burn in hell.
Macomb, ILDaily Gate City

Silvie's Ride raises over $21,000 for survivors of abuse

A record number of people came together on Saturday, June 19, to participate in Silvie’s Ride Against Child Abuse. The annual fundraising event is held to collect donations for Western Illinois Regional Council-Community Action Agency (WIRC-CAA) Victim Services. This year, thanks to the generous support of attendees, local businesses and organizations, $21,228 was raised to help survivors of abuse who are served by the agency.
ReligionIdaho8.com

Pope Francis gradually resuming work and walking after his surgery

Pope Francis is gradually resuming work, is walking, his blood tests are “satisfactory” and “he is continuing the prescribed treatment” following last week’s surgery, according to a spokesperson for the Holy See on Saturday. The 84-year-old pontiff entered surgery in Rome’s Gemelli hospital last Sunday, hours after conducting the traditional...
ReligionCourier News

Bishops, politicos, communion: Little change over decades

The questions that haunted the Pontifical Academy for Life conference were familiar, controversial and exhausting, since Catholics and their bishops had been arguing about them for years. The year was 2006, but little has changed in 2021. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up for a new...
Religiondiocs.org

Q&A with Bishop James Golka

COLORADO SPRINGS. The Colorado Catholic Herald had the opportunity to sit down with Bishop James Golka for an interview on June 24, just a few days before his episcopal ordination. Following is the complete transcript of the interview. CCH: You have said that your parents deserve the credit for you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy