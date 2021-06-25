Shawboro – Mariah Kelsey Sayre, 27, of Currituck County, NC, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021. Mariah is survived by her parents Lisa Sayre of Currituck County, NC and Kenneth (Julie) Sayre of Suffolk, VA. She had one sister Aaliyah Sayre of Suffolk, VA and two stepsisters Melinda Hickman of Adairsville, GA and Emalee Hickman of VA Beach, VA. Grandparents Ken and Susan Sayre of East Liverpool, OH and Wayne and Jackie O’Dell of Currituck County, NC. Aunts; Leslie Cuffee, Laura O’Dell, Deanna (John) Cunningham-Martin and Michelle (Randy) Smith. Cousins; Gabriella, Giovanni, Jeremiah, Courtney, Tiffiny, Corrine, Adam, Roselyn, Chelsea, RJ, Darcy, Cody, Drew, and Camryn. Mariah treasured her relationships with her nephew, Oliver and Nieces Eliza and Aria.