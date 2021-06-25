Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

CBOT soy oil futures slide after US high court backs small refineries on biofuel waivers

By Pratibha Alagh
spglobal.com
 15 days ago

CBOT soybean oil futures contracts as far as December 2022 were seen trading lower June 25, after the US Supreme Court backed small oil refineries in a dispute related to biofuel waivers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The front-month soy oil (N) contract...

www.spglobal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Oil Refineries#Oil Refining#Oil Futures#Cbot#The Us Supreme Court#Gmt#The Supreme Court#Hollyfrontier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Slow US shale recovery throws doubts over sector's price responsiveness

The US shale industry's muted supply response to rebounding oil prices is raising question marks over the sector's "swing producer" role to rebalance oil markets faced with future demand/supply shocks, according to market watchers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. US shale oil production...
Industryspglobal.com

US steel import licenses in June jump 110% on year

US steel import licenses in June reached 2.69 million mt, spiking 110% from the final import count in June of last year when the industry experienced disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to preliminary import license data released July 8 by the US Commerce Department. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Energy Industrydrgnews.com

Growth Energy Applauds New Legislation to Clarify Oil Refinery Exemptions

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor last week applauded the introduction of the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021 in the house of Representatives. Randy Feenstra, an Iowa Republican and Angie Craig, a Minnesota Democrat, introduced the legislation. The legislation seeks to clarify who is eligible under the Renewable Fuel Standard SRE program. Skor states, “We firmly believe that refiners have had 16 years to adjust their operations to comply with the RFS, and that EPA’s SRE authority was meant to steer them toward compliance rather than provide a never-ending excuse to avoiding their blending obligations.” Growth Energy also supports the House and Senate versions of the RFS Integrity Act, which would add deadlines for refinery SRE petitions so EPA can properly account for them in future year RVOs. In addition, Growth Energy supported letters led by lawmakers in both chambers who wrote the White House, EPA, and USDA on the market implications of SRE authority abuse.
Congress & Courtswnax.com

Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act Introduced In the US House

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra along with Minnesota Representative Angie Craig have introduced the Small Refinery Exemption Clarification Act of 2021. Feenstra says it’s in response to the recent Supreme Court Decision regarding small refiner waivers and makes those seeking SRES obey the Renewable Fuel Standard as Congress intended. He says...
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict biofuel waivers for refiners

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday to limit exemptions offered to refiners on blending biofuels, after sources said the Environmental Protection Agency chief voiced disapproval about a Supreme Court ruling upholding broad use of the waiver program. Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Iowa and Democrat...
Agriculturespglobal.com

CBOT soybean oil futures volatility surged in June

Rising oil prices, concerns over US biofuel mandate set tone on prices. Chicago Board of Trade soybean oil futures were more volatile in June than any month so far in 2021, contributing to a sharp decline in trading activity in South American FOB basis markets. Not registered?. Receive daily email...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. biofuel groups urge EPA to curb oil refinery waivers despite ruling

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes...
Trafficspglobal.com

US gasoline stocks move sharply lower as demand hits all-time high

US gasoline stocks moved sharply lower in the week ended July 2 as implied demand surged to an all-time high ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, US Energy Information Administration data showed July 8. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Total US gasoline...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures rally on bullish stocks, seeding report

CHICAGO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures rallied strongly last week on bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stocks/seeding report. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bullish amid rising post pandemic demand and lasting drought in U.S. Northern Plain and Northwest Midwest. CBOT corn futures ended sharply higher as USDA...
Industryspglobal.com

European Union's CBAM may significantly boost ferrous scrap demand: consultant

The European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism -- expected to tax the carbon content of steel imports into the trade bloc -- may significantly boost demand for ferrous scrap as a decarbonization tool in steel production, according to a metallics specialist. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures fall in correction

CHICAGO, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures closed lower amid positioning in the past week, Chicago-based research company AgResource noted. China has been securing U.S. soybeans and is said to have interest in U.S. corn under current levels. Whether China uses this break to add...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures remain slightly lower after fall in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures remained slightly lower but near session highs after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell for a seventh straight week. The Energy Information Administration said crude stocks dropped 6.9 million barrels in the week ended July 2. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts had looked for a fall of 6.2 million barrrels, while the American Petroleum Institute, sources said, on Tuesday reported a fall of 7.98 million barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was off 2 cents at $72.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Industryspglobal.com

Crackdown on private refined imports in Mexico expected to continue: observers

Mexico City — Mexican authorities are expected to continue their crackdown on private refined products imports in order to give state Pemex more market share, according to market experts and observers. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. "The government goals are very clear: they...
StocksPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Tuesday, placing the S&P 500 on pace for its first decline after notching a string of record high closes. Oil prices retreated after jumping overnight and bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to its lowest level since February. The S&P 500...

Comments / 0

Community Policy