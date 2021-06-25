Cancel
Business

One & All Taps Strategy Talent

By Steve McClellan
mediapost.com
 16 days ago

One & All, which bills itself as a performance agency for good has hired Jennifer Houston as senior vice president, client strategy and success. Previously, Houston co-founded the bench which worked with agencies and in-house marketing teams at brands. Also joining the agency is DeSean Brown as vice president, client...

www.mediapost.com
Person
Jennifer Houston
