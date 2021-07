Pettis County added 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on July 5, bringing the total number of cases to 5,286, according to the Pettis County Health Center. According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website has a positivity rate of 13.4% for the past seven days as compared to 7% for last week and 5.3% two weeks ago with PCR testing. There were 239 PCR tests and 169 antigen tests in the past seven days.