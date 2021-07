Ed Sheeran showed off a happy and healthy new look while attending a soccer game with David Beckham on June 29. Ed Sheeran, 30, looks like he’s got a great handle on fatherhood, as he seemed to be in good spirits while attending the England vs. Germany UEFA European Championship soccer game on Tuesday, June 29. He even looks a bit slimmer, which makes sense given the fact that he told James Corden on June 28 that he’s “healthier than I’ve ever been,” nine months after his wife, Cherry Seaborn, 29, gave birth to their first daughter. Lyra.