Idaho State

10 Ways To Tell Someone Grew Up In Twin Falls Idaho

By Courtney
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 16 days ago
I love living here. I never want to leave. And I understand why some people decide to never leave. That being said, there are a few ways to tell if someone has grown up in Twin Falls Idaho. 1. They know every county by song. Driving around Twin Falls you...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The 7 Best Hidden Treasure Locations in Twin Falls, Idaho

My little brother just came through Twin Falls for a few days and even though it was a billion degrees, he didn't want to just sit around the house in the AC with his family. So, we packed up the kayaks and went to Dierkes to play in the water for a few hours one day. We didn't go on any hikes because the weather was too dangerous to get out and exert much energy. Normally we would take visitors out to the Perrine Bridge to see the canyon and hopefully a few BASE jumps, but again it just felt too hot.
Island Park, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail at near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Posted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Is Twin Falls Rants and Raves Page Good for Your Health?

First, it’s often . The raves are also a good place to look when I’m looking for a place to eat. The praise heaped on good wait staff is pleasant to see. My mom waited tables for many years. She worked days on an assembly line and then nights and weekends in a diner. It wasn’t easy. While I realize a server may sometimes have a bad day, I always want to cut them some slack.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Gets Portrayed in a Hilarious Way on Spongebob Squarepants Show

When something is kind of crazy people call it 'bananas' but in Idaho we call it 'potatoes'. Actually, no we don't but every other state thinks of potatoes when they think of us which is actually pretty bananas. Living here we know Idaho is more than potatoes. I'm not saying potatoes aren't a big deal, but honestly when was the last time you saw a potato in the wild (not at the grocery store) in Idaho?
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Search Continues for Idaho Woman Missing in Montana Mountains

RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The search continues for a woman originally from Idaho who went missing when she left her campsite in Montana. According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Tatum Morell, 23, went missing sometime around July 1, when she went out on the West Fork Trail. Morell had used a satellite device to check in with family located in Ketchum, Idaho that evening, the Billings Gazette reported. The sheriff's office said the woman had planned to hike the top five mountain peaks in the Beartooth mountain, and area north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities said she is an experienced hiker and had set up a campsite with an orange and grey tent near Shadow Lake.
Hailey, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Vehicle Sinks in Soil Near Idaho’s Salmon Falls Dam

You may not see water on the soil but driving to your favorite fishing hole could be a hazard. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office received a telephone call very early Thursday morning. Some people had decided to go fishing near Salmon Dam. West of the dam and seven miles north of the Nevada state line. The family decided to park near the water. Then their vehicle began to sink. Enough so they couldn’t get it to move.
Fairfield, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Be on the Lookout for a Pair of Stolen Guns Near Twin Falls

Break-ins aren’t unusual in Twin Falls County. This one sounds like an inside job. A local man who lives south of Twin Falls came home from work yesterday to find his apartment door open. The air conditioning was running, which he doesn’t use on his own. The apartment is attached to a shop where there are millions of dollars of tools. The tools were untouched. His game system attached to the television was untouched.

