Idaho State

10 Ways To Tell Someone Grew Up In Twin Falls Idaho

By Courtney
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love living here. I never want to leave. And I understand why some people decide to never leave. That being said, there are a few ways to tell if someone has grown up in Twin Falls Idaho. 1. They know every county by song. Driving around Twin Falls you...

983thesnake.com
Related
Island Park, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Runner Injured by Grizzly Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-A man running a trail near Island Park was injured by a mother bear with a cub early Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man, who was not identified, did not receive life-threatening injuries and was able to return to his cabin to called 911 and was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. The man had been running a trail near Stamp Meadows Road on Forest Land around 6:30 a.m. in the Kilgore area when he encountered the female grizzly and cub. The man dropped to the ground as the bear charged him. The bear struck the man several times before she ran off. Idaho Fish and Game has closed off the area as a precaution. The incident is being investigated by Idaho Fish and Game and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Montana StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Montana Grizzly That Killed California Camper Shot By Officials

The Grizzly bear that pulled a California nurse from her tent and mauled her to death Tuesday morning has been located and shot to death by Montana wildlife officials. The Grizzly bear that killed 65-year-old Leah Lokan, a nurse from Northern California, while camping in the Montana town of Ovanda has been shot by state wildlife authorities, according to details shared by KTVB.com. The hunt lasted nearly three days, before the bear was spotted by officials in an area they had under surveillance.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Is Twin Falls Rants and Raves Page Good for Your Health?

First, it’s often . The raves are also a good place to look when I’m looking for a place to eat. The praise heaped on good wait staff is pleasant to see. My mom waited tables for many years. She worked days on an assembly line and then nights and weekends in a diner. It wasn’t easy. While I realize a server may sometimes have a bad day, I always want to cut them some slack.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Gets Portrayed in a Hilarious Way on Spongebob Squarepants Show

When something is kind of crazy people call it 'bananas' but in Idaho we call it 'potatoes'. Actually, no we don't but every other state thinks of potatoes when they think of us which is actually pretty bananas. Living here we know Idaho is more than potatoes. I'm not saying potatoes aren't a big deal, but honestly when was the last time you saw a potato in the wild (not at the grocery store) in Idaho?
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

7 Unwritten, Yet Obvious and Often Broken, Boating Rules in Idaho

If you ever hang out near any Idaho lake, you'll most likely see someone out on the water with their boat and they look like they are having the time of their life. That's an idea that comes with boating but it's only partly true. Sure, playing on the water in a boat can be a dream but sometimes owning a boat is a real nightmare. I love my boat but it is definitely the most stressful and expensive hobby a person I have. Mine is currently in the shop getting a new motor, so actually my summer has been less stressful than normal.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Search Continues for Idaho Woman Missing in Montana Mountains

RED LODGE, Montana (KLIX)-The search continues for a woman originally from Idaho who went missing when she left her campsite in Montana. According to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Tatum Morell, 23, went missing sometime around July 1, when she went out on the West Fork Trail. Morell had used a satellite device to check in with family located in Ketchum, Idaho that evening, the Billings Gazette reported. The sheriff's office said the woman had planned to hike the top five mountain peaks in the Beartooth mountain, and area north of Yellowstone National Park. Authorities said she is an experienced hiker and had set up a campsite with an orange and grey tent near Shadow Lake.
Hailey, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Fire Burning North East of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A wildfire is burning in the Sawtooth National Forest several miles northeast of Hailey. According to the U.S. Forest service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Aspen Gulch Fire was first reported Thursday morning near Mormon Hill by a crew on an airplane working another fire. The fire Friday was estimated to be about 64 acres, burning through broken timber and sage brush. Crews are on the scene working with air craft while a Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered. The area, about 17 miles northeast of Hailey, is remote and has heavy down timber and snags; standing, dead or dying trees.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Small Idaho Town Goes Big With ‘The Most American Fourth of July’

If you didn't already know this: there are some small cities that do holiday celebrating better than most big cities. The Buhl Sagebrush Days parade and community celebration is always something to talk about. The one year I went they had planes do a flyover to kick off the parade. Who else does that? I also went to Arco one year for their Atomic Days and their parade was awesome. People in the parade would spray water on those watching and I think that should become something everywhere since parades are always on hot days.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Massive Mansion For Sale in Twin Falls, ID Has One Glaring Issue

Twin Falls isn't Beverly Hills. Twin Falls is great, and we are growing, but we still have the small town feel with some of the benefits of a bigger town. Even some of the houses here could probably rival those of fancier cities. If you have never driven past or through the Wildrose subdivision, do yourself a favor and check out some of those houses. You can also drive (or walk) near the canyon rim areas and see some magnificent houses. One of those architectural works of art recently popped up for sale in Twin Falls and it is huge and amazing looking, with one exception. You'll see the issue I have with this mansion in the pictures below:
Fairfield, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

High Water Temperatures Force Fish Salvage at Mormon and Fish Creek Reservoirs

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers have ordered a fish salvage at two reservoirs where water temperatures have gotten too warm for fish to survive. Water temperatures at Mormon and Fish Creek reservoirs have gotten to a point where cold water fish will no longer survive and will die, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Therefore, the Director of Fish and Game has removed the bag and possession limits for the two reservoirs effective immediately.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Work Begins on South Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work has started on a project to replace the roadway on South Hankins Road in Twin Falls. According to the city of Twin Falls, crews will start working on a section of the roadway between Kimberly Road and the Perrine Coulee, the canal near Eldridge Avenue. The work area is expected to be completely closed to traffic at least two times this summer. One was to start on July 5, between Kimberly Road and Eldridge Avenue, signs will be posted to direct traffic. The second is expected in mid-August and will close South Hankins between Eldridge Avenue and 3700 North.

