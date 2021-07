Former Alliance Bulldog and current Iowa State Cyclone, Jordan Hopp has been named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, which honors conference athletes who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institutions. A total of 527 student athletes were named to the team. To be eligible, a student athlete must be a new, first time/incoming freshman that has completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. Student athletes must have participated in at least one of their team's scheduled contests and must have been a member of their respective team for their sport's entire NCAA Championship segment.