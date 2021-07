Hundreds of people in a northern Czech town took to the streets in protest on Saturday to commemorate the death of a Roma man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck.Video footage shows a police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes during the arrest in Teplice on 19 June. The man, who has not been named, later died in an ambulance.Police have said that a preliminary investigation showed no link between the police officer’s actions and the man’s death, according to the Associated Press. Roma protesters and supporters have rejected that assertion, however, drawing...