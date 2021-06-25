Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Matthew McConaughey's Best-Selling Memoir 'Greenlights' Still Pushes Forward

kosu.org
 15 days ago

For the full story, click here. Actor Matthew McConaughey’s book “Greenlights” has been on the New York Times bestseller list since its publication last October. We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with McConaughey from when the book first came out. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR....

www.kosu.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenlights#The New York Times#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Matthew McConaughey Sends Uniting Message to U.S.A. on 4th of July

Matthew McConaughey seems awfully gubernatorial for his 4th of July message to America — but his message also sounds pretty damn appealing … let’s unite, and maybe sing about it. The actor — and rumored Texas Governor hopeful — just posted a video addressed to these United States … and...
CelebritiesSFGate

Matthew McConaughey Discusses State of America in Fourth of July Speech

Matthew McConaughey gave a reflective address to Twitter in honor of the Fourth of July, noting that America is going through “growing pains.”. “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kick-started a revolution to gain our sovereignty, let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” the actor told his followers. “But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country. We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timeline, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.”
Texas Statewashingtonnewsday.com

Matthew McConaughey Teases a ‘Centrist’ Bid for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey Teases a ‘Centrist’ Bid for Governor of Texas. Matthew McConaughey has intimated that if he runs for governor of Texas, he’ll run on a “centrist” platform. The actor, 51, has suggested in recent months that he’s considering a run for governor in his home state of Texas in...
Celebrities987thebull.com

Matthew McConaughey Wishes America a “Happy 245th Birthday”

Matthew McConaughey is grabbing attention with his latest message for fans. The Oscar-winning actor posted a video message on Sunday captioned “Happy 245th birthday America – let’s rock.”. In the video, McConaughey said in part, “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the...
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Did Matthew McConaughey Drop His First Campaign Video

Matthew McConaughey is grabbing attention with his latest message for fans. The Oscar-winning actor posted a video message on Sunday captioned “Happy 245th birthday America – let’s rock.”. In the video, McConaughey said in part, “As we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

HBO's The Last of Us Wanted Matthew McConaughey as Joel, But He Said No Thanks?

While there is little known about the cast of HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of hit video game, The Last of Us, we know that Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal will be playing the lead roles of Ellie and Joel. However, according to a new claim by insider DanielRPK, there was another major star offered the role first, Matthew McConaughey. Sadly for his fans, the actor wasn't interested in the part, leading to The Mandalorian's Pascal taking the lead instead.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Delivers Powerful Fourth of July Message That Everyone Needs To Hear

Listen up! This is a good one! Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Sunday to deliver a powerful Fourth of July message that everyone is needing to hear right now. “Happy birthday, America!” Matthew declares. “As we celebrate our Independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation. The day that kickstarted our revolution.” McConaughey then goes on to discuss how the last year’s “trip around the sun” was a “head-scratcher.” He also refers to Americans as “babies” who are actually going through puberty and will experience “growing pains” along the way. “This is good because we gotta keep learning,” he says. “We gotta keep maturing. We gotta keep striving and keep climbing. Why? Because the alternative sucks.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

The Best Show’s Tom Scharpling cuts through the crankiness in his hilarious and candid memoir

Tom Scharpling has been a legend in comedy circles for almost two decades now, largely thanks to his radio show and podcast, The Best Show. The premise is that a variety of weirdos dial into the program—most, but not all, of the oddball Rocky fans and snobby rock critics are played by comedian/drummer/also-legend Jon Wurster—only to run smack into the stone wall of a character that is nearly as strange as they are: radio host Tom Scharpling. On-air for three hours a week, Scharpling acts as an avatar of amused crankiness, constantly holding court and getting worked up about practically any perceived idiocy that crosses his path. But if the first step to being inducted into the Best Show cult is learning that Wurster’s frequent caller Philly Boy Roy is a put-on, then the second is realizing that the deadpan, endlessly confident, and sometimes withering man behind the mic each week is just as much an invention.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
Celebritieskosu.org

Joy Oladokun Finds Her Spotlight

It's been remarkable to watch singer-songwriter Joy Oladukun's professional success, despite the pandemic: Her music keeps showing up on popular scripted shows like Grey's Anatomy and This Is Us, leading to live performances on late night shows with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert — all without really leaving her base of Nashville, Tenn.
Aerospace & Defensekosu.org

Wally Funk, A Lifelong Aspiring Astronaut, Will Finally Head To Space At 82

Wally Funk has been hoping for a long time to go to space. Later this month, the 82-year-old pilot and flight instructor will finally head there. In 1961, Funk was among a group of female pilots testing whether women were fit for space travel. They became known as the Mercury 13, and they passed many of the same tests as the men. But the program was canceled, and Funk was never accepted by NASA.
Celebritiesallthatsinteresting.com

The Inside Story Of Anthony Bourdain’s Death — And The Downward Spiral That Preceded It

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was found dead at age 61 at Le Chambard Hotel in France on June 8, 2018. Tragically, his death was ruled a suicide by hanging. From exposing the seedy underbelly of the restaurant industry to dining with President Obama in Vietnam, it’s no wonder why Anthony Bourdain was called the “original rock star” of the culinary world. Unlike other celebrity chefs, his appeal stretched far beyond the delicious food he cooked and ate. This made Anthony Bourdain’s death all the more tragic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy